Phonthon is next Wednesday

Beginning at 9 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, Knights of Columbus members will be calling area residents seeking donations to benefit the Life Skills Training Center in Le Mars and the Iowa Special Olympics.

If they don’t call you, you can call them at 712-568-2229 to make a contribution or stop by St. Patrick’s Fellowship Hall, located at Third and Mill Streets.

This 12-hour-long Phonothon is the largest county-wide fundraiser, which raises funds that directly benefit people with Special Needs.

Ninety percent of the Phonothon’s proceeds go to the Life Skills Training Center and 10 percent to the Iowa Special Olympics.

Their goal for this 39th annual Knights of Columbus Fundraiser is $55,000 with a challenge goal of $56,000.

This is the largest charity fundraiser for the Life Skills Training Center. In 2018, the Knights of Columbus raised $56,930. In the past 38 yeras, Plymouth County has pledged more than $1.54 million.

The honorary chairman is Don Nore, who has been a Life Skills employee for more than 20 years, including serving 15 years as Executive Director. Akron’s chairperson is Terry Clarey, a member of St. Patrick’s Knights of Columbus chapter.

Life Skills Training Center has been in operation since 1973.

“Our goal is to help our clients achieve their greatest level of independence,” said Life Skills Marketing and Development Director Shelly Thompson. “One of our greatest achievements was the opening of the Adult Day Habilitation Program in June of 2018.”

“We are turning our spotlight on our new Employment Training-Education Program,” she said. “This project will establish a learning environment for individuals ready to identify and pursue their career goals. We will do this through career exploration, workplace readiness, job shadowing and job placement.”

Life Skills Training Center has served hundreds of clients, including many from Akron and Westfield.

The Phonothon ends at 9 p.m., that evening.