Forever memorialized

By Julie Ann Madden

In the early 1900s, people who couldn’t afford to pay for a funeral were buried in a county poor farm.

On Sunday, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Union County, S.D., dedicated a monument honoring those buried in the Union County Poor Farm Cemetery.

The Union County ‘s only Poor Farm was started in the late 1920s, early 1930s, said Doug Maurstad, president of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery Board, which oversees both the church cemetery and the Poor Farm cemetery.

Union County officials were in charge of the Poor Farm until 1965 when it was disbanded, said Maurstad, explaining the Poor Farm was where indigents were housed, worked and buried. Today, we’d call these people “homeless.”

Sometime after 1965, the Poor Farm’s structures were demolished and/or removed from the property but the cemetery remained.

However, “if you didn’t know it was there, you didn’t see it,” said Maurstad.

He used to mow this Poor Farm cemetery, and when he started asking questions about it, he discovered the church owned it.

In fact, it’s been part of the church’s property since 1977 — The Poor Farm’s cemetery is across the road from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

A few years ago, Dorothy (Hofling) Hagen, whose mother managed the Poor Farm, donated money for the cemetery’s care.

With some of the money, the Cemetery Board decided to have an obleisk monument built to honor those buried there.

“There are 35 people that we know of,” said Maurstad, noting only 12 graves are marked but they don’t know where any of the 35 are actually buried in the cemetery. “There may be more graves (than the 35 known).”

Maurstad collected this information from the Union County Register of Deeds Office but there is no information on those buried there or their descendants.

“The reason for the monument is that they deserved to be recognized,” said Maurstad. “Another reason for the monument is that no more people will be buried in the Union County Poor Farm Cemetery.

The monument was designed and built by Ray Kyle of McCook Lake, S.D.

On Sunday, Rev. David Bentz performed the dedication ceremony with the congregation and Dorothy Hagen’s family members present.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery Board members are Doug Maurstad, president; Larry Groethe, vice-president; Jan Bennett, treasurer; Dorothy Langle, secretary; and directors: Gerald Hanson and Roy Larson.