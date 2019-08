Lady Westerners’ Volleyball Schedule

Posted August 29, 2019 at 3:33 pm

Aug. 27: West Lyon at Inwood, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29: Westwood at Sloan, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3: Hinton at Hinton, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5: South O’Brien at Paullina, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10: Harris-Lake Park at Home, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12: Remesn St. Mary’s at Remsen, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14: Westwood Tourney-JV at Sloan, 9 a.m. Sept. 16: Ninth Grade Tourney at Gehlen, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17: Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn-Remsen Union, Home, 5:30 Sept. 21: Varsity Tourney at Hawarden, 9 a.m. Sept. 23: JV Tourney at Gehlen, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24: Unity Christian at Home, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26: Varsity Triangular at Alcester, 5 p.m. Sept. 28: Varsity Tourney at Alta, 9 a.m. Sept. 30: Ninth Grade Tourney at Hawarden, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 1: Ghelen Catholic at Home, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10: Trinity Christian at Hull, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15: West Sioux at Home, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at Hartley, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22: Regional First Round, 7 p.m. Site, Opponent TBD

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.