Posted August 29, 2019 at 3:33 pm

Aug. 30: Westwood at Sloan Sept. 6: Lawton-Bronson at Home Sept. 13: Sioux Central at Sioux Rapids Sept. 20: West Monona at Onawa Sept. 27: Hinton at Home* Oct. 4: Gehlen Catholic at Home* Westerner Homecoming Celebration Oct. 11: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at Hartley* Oct. 18: South O’Brien at Paullina* Oct. 25: Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn-Remsen Union, Home* *Denotes District Games All games start 7 p.m.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.