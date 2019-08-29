A-W classes begin — first lessons are patriotism, school spirit

By Julie Ann Madden

“Today is an exciting time for many of you,” said A-W School Board President Nick Schoenfelder as he addressed the student body Friday in the annual Opening Ceremony. “An opportunity to explore and learning new ways. The tools and skills that you develop throughout the year will be with you for the rest of your life. The opportunities before you are great — if you are open to the challenges that your teachers will lead you through.”

“If you can’t fly, then run; if you can’t run, then walk; if you can’t walk, then craw; but by all means, keep moving,” he said quoting Dr. Martin Luther King. “Today is the beginning of many firsts in your life. Discovergarten and Kindergartners, this may be your first time in the ‘Big School’ for many of you. It is exciting and scary all at the same time but it is the first step in your education.”

“Now, sixth graders are taking a new step of their own,” said Schoenfelder. “This new freedom allows you to have a locker, move between classrooms, and join the Middle School. These new opportunities are allowing you to grow and gain some independence.”

“Our senior class is starting a new chapter of their own in a different way,” he said. “This is their last year at A-W. The last time they will participate in this opening ceremony. This year will fly by, and in nine short months, you will be graduating and starting a new chapter in your life.”

“The elementary has a new principal in Mrs. (Michelle) Henrich,” said Schoenfelder. “This is her first day as principal at A-W and she will provide us new leadership for our youngest students. Lastly, let’s not forget the five new teachers and many support staff that will begin their first day at Akron-Westfield.”

“For all of you, it is a new opportunity for you to learn and grow together. This teacher and student relationship is a gift that you may not understand today but will remain with you for life,” he said. “Teachers hold a special place in the development of each kid they educate.”

“Please be respectful and considerate to each other throughout the year,” said Schoenfelder. “We are all created different and have strengths and weaknesses. If we can learn and live by the RRPK rules, this will be a great year.”

“You have brains in your head,” he quoted Dr. Seuss. “You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.”

“We are a small community that works together,” said Schoenfelder. “Our culture is what sets us apart from other area schools. A-W is a diamond in the rough that many other schools which they could be like. Take pride in the fact that you are a Westerner.”