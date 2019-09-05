Sand family reunites, reminisces, renews family ties

A Sand Family Reunion was held Aug. 25, 2019, at Security National Bank Community Room in Akron.

The family descendants of Anders August and Lena Sofia Sand held their annual family reunion. A potluck was served and enjoyed by 37 family members who were in attendance.

Those in attendance were: Rodney Anderson; Chad, Melanie, Thomas, Kathryn and Amelia Brown; Jerry and Jeanette Lias; Keith Swanson; Kirk Swanson and Jarrod and Jacob Lensink; Cory, Theresa, and Will Tucker; Daniel, Carrie, Emmalee and Paige Wilken, all from Akron, Iowa; Kenny and Betty Swanson from Le Mars, Iowa; Andy, Kathy, Emily and Adam Brouillette from Salix, Iowa; Marvin and Alyce Toben from Westfield, Iowa; Verdell and Donna Swanson from Alcester, S.D.; Anita Johnson, Wade, Deb, Logan, Ada and Emery Johnson from Beresford, S.D.; Vernold and Daisy Sand from Sioux Falls, S.D.

A high point at this year’s reunion was documentation and photos from Denise Brown who is a long lost cousin that Rodney Anderson met online through his genealogy work. She has never been to Iowa and hopes to visit here in the near future.

The Sand family reunion is held the last Sunday in August at noon of every year. Next year the date will be Aug. 30, 2020.