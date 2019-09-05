2019 A-W Homecoming Royalty Court announced

It’s just a month away — Akron-Westfield students will be celebrating the annual Homecoming football game the week of Sept. 29, ending with the traditional football game on Oct. 4. The high school student body votes as to who will be on the Homecoming Royalty Court, and their selections were for queen (Front Row l-r:) McKenna Moats, Melissa Meinen, Autumn Bundy, Jaden Harris, Raileigh Edwards, McKenna Van Eldik, and for king (Back Row l-r:) Hunter Walkingstick, Jackson Newton, Logan Smith, Jack Anderson, Daytona Foley and Levi Hemmelrick.