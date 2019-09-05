Westwood runs over A-W in season opener

by Hank Krause

The Westwood Rebels donned their sabers and chopped up the Akron-Westfield Westerners, 41-6, Aug. 31 in Sloan.

WW ground out 357 total yards to A-W’s 242. Of the 357 yards, 240 were by rushing compared to A-W’s 64.

The big variance was that A-W turned the ball over five times. A-W fumbled the ball away once plus four pass interceptions. When you give the ball away five times, things aren’t going too well.

A-W did take the lead in the second quarter. Cade Walkingstick scored from three yards out but fumbled the ball. Logan Smith jumped on the loose ball to give A-W a 6-0 lead.

WW came right back to score two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 14-6 lead at half. The second score was a 68-yard pass play from Carter Copple to Sam Miller. These two touchdowns were the start of a 41 unanswered point surge by the Rebels. WW led 21-6 at the end of the third and weren’t finished yet.

In the fourth quarter, A-W gave up a 58-yard run by WW’s Jayden McFarland plus a 46-yard scoring pass play to McFarland. Late in the game A-W fumbled one more time and WW’s Copple picked it up and ran it in from 24 yards to end the scoring at 41-6.

A-W did some good things and at times moved the ball. Fumbles as turnovers will kill you every time. It seemed that A-W ran out of gas in the fourth quarter and the Rebels capitalized on it.

On the positive side, Logan Smith led the team in scoring, and defensively Levi Hemmelrick had 11 stops while Logan Smith had six for the Westerners.

Next Friday Lawton-Bronson comes to visit for A-W’s home opener. It’s also Security National Bank’s night for the tailgater.

AW WW

18 First Downs 16

25-64 Rushing Yards 38-240

21-39-4 Passing 3-5-0

178 Passing Yards 117

3-1 Fumbles Lost 1-0

9-70 Penalties 2-15

2-31.5 Punting 1-23.0

AW 0 – 6 – 0 – 0 = 6

WW 0 -14 – 7 -21 = 41

AW, Smith recovered fumble in end zone

WW, Copple one yard run, PAT good

WW, Miller 68 yard pass, PAT good

WW, Copple 26 yard pass, PAT good

WW, McFarland 58 yard pass, PAT good

WW, McFarland 46 yard pass, PAT good

WW, Copple 30 yards recovered fumble, PAT good