A-W volleyball goes 1-2 at first tournament

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team travelled to West Lyon Aug. 27 to compete in their first tournament of the season. The team won one match and lost two.

The win came in the second match against West Sioux with A-W winning 2-0. Game scores: 21-16, 21-8. In this match: McKenna Van Eldik had six kills, two digs, seven success serves, and three ace serves; Kailee Tucker had five kills and three digs; Natalie Nielsen had three kills and three blocks; Jaden Harris had two digs, one block, 14 assists, eight success serves, and five aces; Autumn Bundy had 10 success serves and two aces; Mckenna Henrich had four digs and six success serves; McKenna Moats had two kills.

In the first match A-W faced Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn losing 2-1. Game scores: 19-21, 21-15, 15-17. In this match: Kailee Tucker had eight kills, six digs, seven success serves, and one ace; Natalie Nielsen had seven kills and three blocks; McKenna Van Eldik had seven digs, 12 success serves, and five aces; Jaden Harris had 14 assists, 17 success serves, and one ace; Mckenna Henrich had six digs, seven success serves, and one ace.

In the third match A-W faced West Lyon losing 2-0. Game scores: 20-22, 18-21. In this match: Kailee Tucker had five kills, five digs, six success serves, two aces, and one block; Aubie Hartman had four kills, five success serves, and two aces; Jaden Harris had eight assists, 14 success serves, and four aces; Autumn Bundy had five digs.

At this tournament, the A-W JV team defeated Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn and West Sioux, and lost to West Lyon.