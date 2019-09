A-W volleyball defeats Westwood

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team faced Westwood in Sloan Aug. 29 winning 3-0. Game scores: 25-16, 25-23, 25-13. After this match the team’s record is 2-2-0.

Highlights on the court: Kailee Tucker six kills, 13 success serves, one ace, 12 digs; Kenna Van Eldik eight kills, six success serves, two aces, four digs, three blocks; Aubie Hartman two kills, two digs; Natalie Nielsen four kills, five blocks; McKenna Moats one kill, one dig, one block; Jaden Harris 14 assists, 23 success serves, five aces, five digs, two blocks; Mckenna Henrich 18 success serves, two aces, nine digs; Melissa Meinen six success serves, two aces, two digs; Autumn Bundy four success serves, one ace, six digs; Kayla Johnson two digs; Taryn Wilken two digs, two blocks.