Another Business Park parcel to be sold

By Julie Ann Madden

At their Aug. 27 meeting, Akron councilors set two public hearings regarding the sale of Akron Business Park property and a third public hearing to borrow money for a street improvement project.

People can either submit written comments to the council through City Clerk Melea Nielsen at Akron City Hall or directly speak to the council during the public hearings about the three proposed plans.

Auto Sales & Repair Shop

The council unanimously approved holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at City Hall regarding the proposed sale of land to Jason and Jessica Wendt of rural Le Mars.

The couple plans to open an automotive repair shop with auto sales on Akron Business Park’s Lot 3, which is south of and adjacent to the A-W Rentals storage units.

The lot sale price is $20,000. However, there are municipal economic development incentives that will make the final sale price just $5,000. The incentives include $3,000 discount for every $100,000 of appraised value and another monetary incentive based on the number of employees Wendts have.

Truck Shop Expansion

The next public hearing regards the sale of land to Heyl Investments Inc. to expand Heyl Truck Lines truck repair shop.

The land’s sale price is set at $500.

First Street

Improvement Project

The third public hearing was set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24 at City Hall. City officials are proposing to do General Obligation Loan Agreements to borrow up to $1 million for the First Street Improvement Project, which includes levying Akron residents’ taxes.

According to City Administrator Dan Rolfes, this street improvement project includes installation of curb, gutter, sewer and storm sewer systems from the north end of First Street to its intersection with Hardy Street. In addition the improvements include tying these new systems into the Sargent/Depot Streets’ and Iowa/Depot Streets’ systems, which were done in a previous Street Improvement Project.

Rolfes noted city officials plan to use some of the city’s reserved funds for this project; therefore, the exact amount to be borrowed was not known by council meeting time. It will not exceed $1 million.

Urban Revitalization

Plan Revision

Also for this First Street Improvement Project, the council wants to use Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) dollars to repay a portion of this loan. Therefore, they unanimously approved a resolution notifying the public they are proposing Urban Revitalization Plan revisions to have First Street included in the Urban Revitalization Plan.

The hearing for this revision proposal is set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 at City Hall.

Other Business

In other business, the Council:

• Unanimously approved closing Second Street between Mill and Reed Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 so that Throttles & Bottles bar can host a stop on the Vermillion Eagle Riders Poker Run. Motorists will arrive at about noon.

• Unanimously approved Throttles & Bottles LLC to have outdoor liquor sales during the Sept. 7 Poker Run.

• Unanimously approved setting Sept. 27 – 29 for Akron’s Fall Cleanup Days.

Akron residents can bring items to the Akron Brush Pile during the following times:

• Friday, Sept. 27: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.;

• Saturday, Sept. 28: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and

• Sunday, Sept. 29: Noon to 7 p.m.

• Unanimously approved purchasing radio advertising during the Great Akron Scarecrow Festival. The ads cost $125.

It was noted this is the 10th year the council has approved this advertising.