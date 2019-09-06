Darwin G. Schink, Age 71

Darwin G. Schink of Long Branch, Texas, Passed away August 31, 2019 after a battle with cancer.

He was born August 15, 1948 to Herman and Mary Ann Schink in Wahpeton, N.D. Darwin proudly served from 1967-1969 in the Vietnam war, he was paratrooper, door gunner tunnel rat, demolitions expert and a member of an elite team. He won many medals for his bravery and service to his country.

Darwin married Judy Beeck of Akron, Iowa on April 1982. They lived in the Houston area for 30 years where they owned operated a retail tool business for many years. Darwin and Judy retired in 2013 to their lakefront home in Piney Woods, Texas. Darwin enjoyed fishing, traveling, and playing poker.

Darwin will be cremated and his ashes will be interred at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Darwin is survived by his wife Judy; son Scott of Fayetteville, N.C.; sister Michelle O’Connell of Mapleton, Iowa; brother Greg Schink of Smithland, Iowa; mother-in law Betty Beeck of Akron; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Herman and MaryAnn Schink of Oto, Iowa.