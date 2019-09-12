2019: Year of multiple Akron business changes

By Julie Ann Madden

Economic development changes are going to be the main highlight of 2019 for the Akron community.

The list of businesses opening and closing and commercial spaces changing ownership continues to mark the Akron landscape.

Just a week into September and three business owners announced changes.

First, Impact Physical Therapy & Wellness opens its doors this week in the former ClicknPick location, 140 Reed St. Owners Keith and Jennie Roed also have an office in Sioux City.

Second, Dirks Hardware has a fresh new look — both throughout the interior with product line changes and repairs to the store front exterior.

Third, Welch’s Repair & Tire owners Jerrod and Tracy Welch, of Westfield, announced Friday, Sept. 20 will be their last day in business. They plan to keep the property but have no plans to reopen their auto repair and tire sales business.

Fourth, Brian Boothe, owner of Virsatec Industrial Computer Services, is moving his business from its current South Street Plaza location at 121 South St. He will continue operations as a home-based business at 420 N. Eighth St. in Akron.

Boothe told The Akron Hometowner the foot traffic he had hoped for didn’t materialize this past year. Boothe repairs not only PC computers but cell phones and tablets and manages business Information Technology networks. He also sold cell phone and computer accessories and taught technology lessons.

To reach Virsatec, call Boothe at 712-550-9016 seven days a week.