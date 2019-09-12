New business opens on Reed Street

By Julie Ann Madden

Akron’s first independent physical therapy office opens today, Sept. 11.

Physical Therapist Dr. Keith Roed, of Akron, is expanding his services with the opening of a branch office at 140 Reed St., which is the former ClicknPick location.

Roed founded Impact Physical Therapy & Wellness in Sioux City in July 2018.

“We help people in Siouxland move better and return to their active lifestyle with less dependence on pain pills, injections or surgery,” said Roed.

The Chancellor, S.D., native graduated from Lennox High School in 2001 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Promotion with an emphasis on Exercise Physiology from South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. in 2007. He achieved his Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from the Des Moines University Osteopathic Medical Center in 2011.

Roed initially became interested in the field of Physical Therapy during to a guided imagery activity while attending SDSU. During this activity, participants were given a general narration by a moderator with which participants then “painted their own picture” in their mind. Near the end of the activity, Keith envisioned himself teaching someone learn how to walk again and immediately knew this was a sign that he was meant to do something bigger than himself – he knew he was meant to have a profound and positive impact on others lives.

Before opening his own office, Roed began his career as a physical therapist in a Marshalltown outpatient clinic, then worked at a clinic in Norwalk. He was promoted to facility manager at Athletico’s South Des Moines office, and then opened an Athletico clinic in Dakota Dunes, S.D.

He is the Sioux City Bandits’ team physical therapist and provides sports medicine to Akron-Westfield student athletes.

When the opportunity came to open his own clinic, Roed took it.

“We’re really excited to open up a second office and be part of the community,” said Roed, noting Megan Prescott, of Spencer, joins the Akron office as his Physical Therapy assistant.

With the addition of his Akron clinic, Roed provides Physical Therapy services locally.

In addition to general orthopedic therapies, Roed provides post-surgical rehabilitation and therapy for sports injuries and work injuries. Some specialties available at the clinic include Certified Manual Physical Therapy, Myofascial Cupping and Astym Soft Tissue Treatment.

If someone has pain — neck, shoulder, elbow, hand, leg, or foot — they can call Impact Physical Therapy & Wellness for outpatient Physical Therapy at 712-568-3111. The office is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and if needed, by appointment after hours.

Roed offers area residents a “Discovery Visit,” which is a free consultation regarding their pain to help them make the next best decision for their health.

That decision may be Physical Therapy of exercises to do on their own, therapeutic treatment at Impact Physical Therapy & Wellness or a referral to other medical providers, said Roed.

“I love the Akron community,” said Roed whose wife, Jennie manages her family’s business, Thorson Drug, and currently serves as the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce president.

“We’re very involved in the community,” said Roed. “I saw this as a great opportunity to come and further help residents and the Akron community. This opportunity provides more accessibility — people won’t have to drive to Sioux City for my services.”

The Roeds have three sons: Ames, Kalan and Ellis; and they are members of Wesley United Methodist Church. Jennie is the daughter of Martha and the late Dave Morin of Akron.

Roed enjoys fishing, yard work, sports, riding motorcycles and watching movies.

For more information on Impact Physical Therapy & Wellness, visit www.impactptwellness.com or check out his Facebook page.