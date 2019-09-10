S.D. Highway 48 may reopen Friday, Sept. 20

On Sept. 5, South Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer Rod Gall reported “Work is progressing to repair the flood damaged portion of S.D. Highway 48 near the Iowa state line with paving operations starting this week.”

“The first project to remove the damaged portion of the roadway, regrade and place riprap is substantially complete,” he wrote in a press release. “The contractor is expecting to complete the surfacing and have the roadway open to traffic by Sept. 20, weather permitting.”

This section of S.D. Highway 48 has been closed six months this Saturday — since March 14 — due to flooding causing significant damage to the roadway.

Dakota Contracting Corporation from Sioux Falls, S.D., is the prime contractor on the $214,000 project.

Although Gall reported the reopening date as Sept. 20, he told The Akron Hometowner it is totally dependent on the weather.

According to National Weather Service – Sioux Falls Meteorologist Kyle Weisser, communities north of Akron on the Big Sioux River received from 0.17” (Hawarden) to 0.30” (Sioux Falls) this past weekend. Akron received 0.24”. The rest of this week there are chances of thunderstorms every day. Tuesday evening had 80 percent with heavy rain possibilities. Wednesday and Thursday evenings had 70 percent chances with Friday being sunny with just 20 percent chance of rain as this weekend is predicted to be dry.