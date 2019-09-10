Virgil Carlson, Age 78

Virgil Carlson died Friday, September 6, 2019, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, S.D. Per his wishes, a graveside service was held Monday, September 9 at Canton Lutheran Cemetery, Canton, S.D.

Virgil was born in Hawarden, Iowa, on June 23, 1941 to Curtis and Marge (Velgersdyk) Carlson. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Judith Mae Thompson on June 24, 1961 in Wheeling, West Virginia. After his discharge from the service, the couple moved back to Hawarden where Virgil worked for a packing plant and later for Ottis Radio. After moving to Canton, he worked for Ottis Radio, Canton Locker, and spent 24 years as a custodian in the Canton School District. He enjoyed hunting, especially raccoons; fishing, raising rabbits and coon dogs, and spending time with his family.

Virgil is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy; son, Brian (Tammy) Carlson, Marion, S.D.; daughters, Deb (Scott) Thompson, Canton, S.D., Annette Williams, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Eva Powell, Canton, S.D.; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Verlys (Chuck) Sandahl, Hawarden; brother, Roger (June) Abbott, Clarion, Iowa; along with numerous extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Clint, in 2015.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sioux Falls Humane Society (3720 E Benson Road, Sioux Falls, SD 57104) or Alcester Care and Rehab Center (Attn: Jill, P.O. Box 500, 101 Church St., Alcester, SD 57001).