A-W falls to 0-2

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerners’ record fell to 0-2 following a 14-6 loss to the Lawton-Bronson Eagles at home Sept. 6.

A-W didn’t start too bad as they started the game on their own 40-yard line. A-W drove the ball to the Eagle’s 17 before they fumbled the ball away. The teams both tried to get something going but to no avail. The first quarter ended at 0-0.

Later, A-W fumbled the ball away at their own 18, and the Eagles recovered. LB ran Rica Garcia five times in a row before he scored from the one-yard line to take a 6-0 lead at half.

Garcia then bolted for 37 yards early in the third quarter to make it 14-0. Garcia gashed A-W for a grand total of 136 yards on the ground.

Following a short punt, A-W took over at the Eagle’s 26. Cade Walkingstick found Dallas Smith open in the end zone to make it 14-6. Smith made a nice diving catch to complete the play and put A-W on the board.

The fourth quarter was pretty much a stalemate as both teams tried but failed on any attempt.

Statistically, things were not good for A-W. A-W only put together seven first downs for the night. A-W had 12 rushing yards for an average of less then one yard per rushing play.

The A-W offensive line had their troubles. We have good size but they don’t come off the ball. LB beat A-W time after time, which didn’t give the backs a chance. A-W had the ball for 13 minutes, while LB held it for 35.

For passing, A-W completed 11-of-28 attempts for 117 yards. LB didn’t burn up the sod but did have enough to win.

On the defensive side of the ball, A-W was led by Cole Moffatt, who had 14 stops. Levi Hemmelrick, Jack Anderson, and Logan Smith all got into the act.

This week the Westerners travel to play Sioux Central, which is a combination of Albert City-Truesdale, Linn Grove, Peterson, Rembrant, Sioux Rapids and Webb. The game is at Sioux Rapids.

A-W 0-0-6-0 = 6

LB 0-6-0-8 = 14

LB Garcia one yard run (PAT no good)

LB Garcia 37 yard run (2 points good)

A-W D. Smith 26 yard pass from Walkingstick (PAT no good)

A-W LB

7 First Downs 18

15-12 Rushing yds. 54-181

11-28-1 Passing 5-11-0

111 Passing yds. 45

123 Total offense 228

10.50 Penalties yds. 3.5

4-37 Punting 6-29

3-2 Fumbles- lost 0-0

3 Turnovers 0