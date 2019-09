A-W goes 1-3 at SOS

Posted September 12, 2019 at 5:00 am

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team went 1-3 at South O’Brien Sept. 5, bringing their record to 3-3-0. Set scores: 16-25, 25-8, 23-25, 24-26. Highlights: Kailee Tucker – 5 kills, 16 success serves with 4 aces, 12 digs, 1 block assist McKenna Van Eldik – 11 kills, 9 success serves with 1 ace, 6 digs, 2 block assists and 1 solo block Aubie Hartman – 1 kill, 8 success serves with 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 solo block Natalie Nielsen – 7 kills, 2 digs, 2 block assists and 2 solo blocks McKenna Moats – 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 block assist Jaden Harris – 20 assists, 18 success serves with 2 aces, 7 digs, 2 block assist McKenna Henrich – 8 success serves with 1 ace, 14 digs Melissa Meinen – 11 serve success with 2 aces, 7 digs Autumn Bundy – 5 serve success, 10 digs Kayla Johnson – 3 digs