A-W needs a write-in candidate

By Julie Ann Madden

After the 5 p.m., Sept. 19 nomination paperwork filing deadline, names to be included on the Nov. 5 City & School Board Election ballots were announced.

School Board Candidates

Only three of the four incumbents are seeking another term on the Akron-Westfield School Board.

Deb Jordt, Nick Mathistad and Cory Tucker are seeking to keep their seats. However, Jodi Thompson is not. She was originally appointed to the school board in 2011 and was elected in 2015 to serve a full term.

With Thompson’s decision, this leaves the District No. 5 seat without a name on the ballot. Therefore, it will be filled by write-in votes.

The person with the most write-in votes will be declared the winner, and then that person will have the option to accept the seat or decline it.

For more information on the school board, contact Business Office Manager Mandy McCully at 712-568-2020.

Akron Candidates

Councilor Alex Pick is seeking the mayor’s seat as Mayor Sharon Frerichs is not seeking reelection.

Councilors Jenell Lanning and Kasey Mitchell are not seeking second terms. However, Ryan Bergman and Julie Ford are seeking the open seats. Incumbent Denise Loutsch-Beitelspacher is also hoping to keep her seat on the council.

The terms for both mayor and council are four-year terms.

Akron Care Center

Trustee Pam Von Hagel is not seeking reelection but incumbent Angela Auchstetter is.

Diane L. Von Hagel filed nomination papers seeking a seat.

The trustees serve four-year terms.

Westfield Candidates

Councilor Lisbeth A. Terpstra is seeking the Westfield mayoral seat as Mayor Mike Tadlock is not seeking a third term. This mayor serves for two years.

Incumbent Councilor Marcia Dewey is seeking another four-year term and water/wastewater operator Nathan Wolf is throwing his hat into the councilors’ ring.

NOTE: At the council’s Sept. 16 meeting, Councilor James Feauto informed his fellow councilors of his resignation plans. He is moving to Akron, However, he will be able to attend the next couple of meetings.

The council’s consensus was to wait until after the election when his resignation goes into effect to fill Feauto’s vacancy.