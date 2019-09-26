Homecoming begins Sunday for A-W community

By Julie Ann Madden
The Westerners begin Homecoming Week activities this Sunday with the annual Homecoming Kick-Off Supper. It will start at 5 p.m. at the Westfield Community Center.
All are invited to come and support the Westerner football players, coaches and cheerleaders at the Westfield Community Center.
A-W’s Homecoming theme is “Disney Movies: Where Dreams Come True!” according to Akron-Westfield Guidance Counselor Krista Weiland.
Queen Candidates
• Autumn Bundy, daughter of Doug & Julie Bundy;
• Raileigh Edwards, daughter of Ben & Kerri Edwards;
• Jaden Harris, daughter of Curt Harris and Cindy Harris;
• Melissa Meinen, daughter of Dana & Crista Meinen;
• McKenna Moats, daughter of Scott Moats and Jody Moats; and
• McKenna Van Eldik, daughter of Robyn & Dan Van Eldik.
King Candidates
• Jack Anderson, son of
Kevin & Pam Anderson;
• Daytona Foley, son of David & the late Cindy Foley;
• Levi Hemmelrick, son of Troy & Kari Hemmelrick;
• Jackson Newton, son of Johnnie & Susan Newton;
• Logan Smith, son of Briggs Smith and Kim Smith; and
• Hunter Walkingstick, son of Eric & Amy Walkingstick.
Crown Bearers
Ruth Colt, daughter of Chris & Emily Colt; and
• Brody Pick, son of Alan & Jessica Pick.