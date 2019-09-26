Stuart “Skip” Harris, Age 85

Stuart “Skip” Harris of Akron, Iowa passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Akron Care Center.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will begin at 4:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Skip was born October 19, 1933, on the Harris family farm, the son of Orin and Louise “Birdie” Harris. He was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith. Skip attended Jones Country School and graduated from Akron High School in 1951. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Ft. Polk in De Ridder, LA.

He returned to Akron to marry Carol Boe on September 15, 1956 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Upon completion of his service duty, the couple returned to Iowa and began farming north of Akron for nearly sixty years on their Century Farm. Skip’s passion for farming started at a very young age and continued as he worked side by side with his father and brother, and eventually his son and grandsons.

Skip enjoyed time spent with his family. He helped Carol with Grandma’s Daycare, providing endless cups of Sunny D, popsicles, and snuggles. Visits with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him significant joy throughout his life.

Skip was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron, serving in many capacities including church council. He and Carol were active in the YoMaCos for over 50 years. Skip was the ONLY Harris not ‘required’ to sing in the Immanuel Choir, but was the choir’s biggest fan! He and Carol were enthusiastic supporters of Akron-Westfield’s sporting and Fine Arts programs and events. Skip also served on the First National Bank Board of Directors and the Akron and Akron-Westfield School Boards. Skip will be remembered for his love of family, fun-loving teasing, and visiting and meeting new people — he truly never met a stranger. Skip will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his children: Julie Seipp (Chuck) of Winchester, Va., Jon (Lisa) Harris, Amy Schnell Linder (Kevin), and Jill Schroeder (Tom) all of Akron, Iowa; 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; his siblings: Ruth Esbeck of Madrid, Iowa, Lee Harris of Akron, Iowa, Reese (Linda) Harris of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Orin (Jan) Harris of Forest City, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; by his parents; his brother: Morton Harris; and his sister: Lois Jean Dawson.