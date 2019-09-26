Treasurer Fitzgerald publishes the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt

Iowa﻿ State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald encourages Iowans across the state to be on the lookout for their local newspapers. The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt will be featuring the newest names in hopes of returning unclaimed property to its right owners.

“We are currently holding over two million properties, totaling more than $376 million,” said Fitzgerald.

In The Akron Hometowner the list is on Page 10 of the Sept. 25 issue.

Fitzgerald urges all Iowans to check their local papers and see if their name, or the name of someone they know, is listed. “New unclaimed property is added every year, so even if you have claimed property in the past, it could be worth your time to search GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov again,” Fitzgerald stated. “Over 592,000 individuals have had unclaimed property returned to them through the program and my goal is to keep that number rising.”

Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the property’s owner for a specific period of time. State law requires these institutions and companies to annually report unclaimed property to the state treasurer’s office. The assets are then held until the owner or heir of the property is found. Common forms of unclaimed property include savings or checking accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, utility security deposits and safe deposit box contents.

Visit the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to begin your search and make your claim today. Keep up with all of the treasurer’s office programs on Facebook and Twitter.