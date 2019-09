A-W volleyball wins West Sioux tournament

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team won the West Sioux tournament Sept. 21 in Hawarden bringing their record to 10-3-0. The team defeated Rock Valley 2-1 (21-19, 19-21, 15-11), Westwood 2-0 (21-18, 21-18), Woodbury Central 2-0 (21-17, 21-17), and Trinity Christian 2-0 (21-14, 21-8), to win the tournament. Front row (l-r) Melissa Meinen, Coach Robyn Van Eldik, McKenna Henrich, Natalie Nielsen. Second row, Kayla Johnson, Molly Vondrak, Jaden Harris, Kailee Tucker. Back row, McKenna Moats, Autumn Bundy, McKenna Van Eldik, Taryn Wilken, Aubie Hartman.