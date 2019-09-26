A-W slips to 0-4

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerners traveled to Onawa on Friday, September 20 to play the Spartans of West Monona. It wasn’t an enjoyable trip as A-W lost 20-12.

A-W still has trouble moving the ball on the ground as they ground out 49 yards. A-W tried to use the air lanes as Cade Walkingstick completed 12 of 19 attempts for 142 yards.

WM rushed for 267 yards. They stayed mainly on the ground but also were 11 of 16 passing for an additional 113 yards.

WM scored first as Brady Wiggs scored from the four yard line to take the lead. WM added to their lead when Casey McMinamen completed an 11 yard pass to Kodiak Nelson to make it 12-0 Kodiak is not a real big bear but big enough.

Hunter Walkingstick put some life into A-W as he took the second half kickoff and was off to the races. Walkingstick took the ball back 90 yards to light up the board. Two-point conversion was no good setting the score at 12-6 WM’s favor.

Nelson later scored on a 10 yard run to make it 20-6 WM.

Late in the third quarter, Cade Walkingstick ran for a four yard touchdown to make it 20-12.

A-W put together a nice 15 play drive to move the ball from their own 26 to the WM three yard line. They mixed both the run and the pass only to have WM intercept at their own three yard line.

On defense, Cole Moffatt, Jack Anderson, Dallas Smith, Logan Smith, Mike Varns, Tanner Derochie and Jeremy Bosse did a good job on stopping the Spartans.

Friday night, Hinton comes to visit for A-W’s second home game of the year.

A-W 0-0-12-0 =12

WM 6-6-8-0 = 20

A-W WM

11 First Downs 20

23-49 Rushes-Rushing 48-264

12-9-1 Passing 11-16-0

142 Passing yards 113

191 Total yards 380

2-1 Fumbles 1-0

4-45 Penalties 7-60

4-38.8 Punting 2-40.5

2 Turnovers 0

WM Wiggs 4 yard run (PAT no good)

WM Nelson 11 yard pass (PAT no good)

A-W H. Walkingstick 90 yard kickoff return (PAT no good.)

WM Nelson 10 yard run (2 points good.)

A-W C. Walkingstick 4 yard run (PAT no good.)