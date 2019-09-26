Floodplain Easement meeting in Akron

In response to flooding in Iowa, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is announcing the availability of $36 million to fund conservation easements on agricultural lands damaged by flooding statewide.

Funds are available through the floodplain easement component of the Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWP-FPE). NRCS field offices are accepting applications through Oct. 18.

There will be two meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 1 to provide information to interested landowners.

• The first meeting will take place at the Akron Public Library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 350 Reed St. in Akron.

• The second meeting will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Rock Valley Pizza Ranch, at 1513 14th St. in Rock Valley. Participants at the second meeting are welcome to eat at the Pizza Ranch on their own prior to the meeting.

Brenda Tenold-Moretz, NRCS Wetland Easement Specialist, will discuss the permanent easement process and timelines. Nick Baumgarten, Iowa DNR Private Lands Wildlife Specialist, will discuss easement habitat management and options for selling the land. Local NRCS staff from Plymouth, Sioux, and Lyon counties will also be available to answer questions.

Through the EWP-FPE program, eligible applicants voluntarily agree to sell a permanent conservation easement to the United States through NRCS. Compensation is based on the value of the easement rights acquired based on the Geographic Area Rate Cap and corresponding market analysis.

These easements may occur on public or private agricultural land and/or residential properties damaged by flooding. Applications will be prioritized by a statewide ranking. NRCS will work with landowners to restore the easement to its natural floodplain condition, to the greatest extent feasible.

People interested in attending the Akron meeting should RSVP at the LeMars Field Office at 712-546-8858 ext. 3, and those attending the Rock Valley meeting should RSVP at the Orange City Field Office at 712-737-4801 ext. 3.