Iowa DNR releases draft floodplain maps

Landowners have about 30 days to review and comment on draft floodplain maps showing the flood hazard areas that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has created and released to government officials last week.

If anyone has made significant grading changes to their land elevations or developed their land with the addition of buildings and other structures, the time is now to inform local floodplain managers of the changes.

Once the draft floodplain maps are designated as preliminary Floodplain Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs), it will personally cost those who want to appeal the maps’ data.

To view the draft floodplain maps, go to www.iowafloodmaps.org and click on VIEW THE MAPS under Draft Flood Hazard Maps.

Then SELECT COUNTY and choose “Plymouth.” Then zoom in until you can see your land area or city.

Use the MAP DESCRIPTION box to review the 100- and 500-year mapping data that are under review.

To make comments and report changes, contact local floodplain manager, Dan Rolfes at drolfes@akronia.org.

The new flood hazard ares are now being incorporated into the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Flood Insurance Rate Maps and will be used for flood insurance, floodplain management, permitting, zoning and mitigation planning.

These maps are used by mortgage companies to determine if properties need flood insurance.