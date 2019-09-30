Kenneth Wales, 91

Kenneth Wales of Akron, Iowa, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 5 prior to the funeral service. Military Honors will be provided by Albert E. Hoschler Post 186 American Legion of Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 4 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Kenneth Joe Wales was born on September 10, 1928, to Raymond and Mabel (Edinger) Wales on a farm near Bussey, Iowa. He graduated from Bussey Consolidated School in 1946. He then attended Iowa State University where he received a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1952.

Ken practiced veterinary medicine in Pleasantville, Iowa for three years. He served in the United States Air Force (Veterinary Corps) from March 14, 1953, to March 14, 1955. Ken then worked as a federal meat inspector veterinarian for 30 years covering the Sioux City area. He also raised cattle for 55 years.

Kenneth married the love of his life, Ruth Mary Kock, on May 16, 1952, at Plymouth Presbyterian Church, rural Akron. They were blessed with a son, Richard, and a daughter, Nancy. Their family attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron.

Ken is survived by a son: Richard (Nancy) Wales of Rochester, MN; a daughter: Nancy (Kurt) Appley of Akron, IA; special sister, Letha Brinkman; grandchildren: Jen (Chad) Siemering, Jayne (Thomas) Balicky, Joe Appley, Alicia Wales, and Marissa Wales; great grandchildren: Merrick Siemering, Claire Balicky, Cameron Balicky, and Emery Siemering; sisters and brothers; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; sister, Ila Josephs; and brothers: Leonard and Willard.