Area children love spending their summer days at the Akron Swimming Pool and hope their communities will support Akron city officials building a new family aquatic center. From left: Coen Rolfes, Peyton Nicholson, Jax Rolfes, Kasey Nielsen, Natalie Nielsen, Bree Rolfes and Paige Nicholson. (See more information and how to donate in the Oct. 2 issue of The Akron Hometowner)