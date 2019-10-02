Akron streets cost taxpayers $336,070 in FY 2019

By Julie Ann Madden

At their Sept. 24 meeting, Akron councilors unanimously approved the annual City Street Financial Report, which will be submitted to state officials.

The City Street Financial Report is completed by City Clerk Melea Nielsen and is a summary of how city officials spent Road Use Tax dollars.

For Fiscal Year 2019, which ended June 30, the city had an adjusted beginning balance of $76,984 on July 1, 2018.

During FY 2019, the city received $191,970 in Road Use Taxes (RUT), and $133,123 in Property Taxes. There were also miscellaneous income of $1,209 and interest earned of $1,778. Therefore, the total revenue received for city streets was $328,080, giving city officials a total of $405,064 available for FY 2019.

City officials had the following city street expenses during FY 2019:

Roadway Maintenance $101,581

Snow & Ice Removal $35,767

Street/Bridge Construction $129,312

Equipment $54,992

Miscellaneous $14,418

Total $336,070

The city had no Street Debt.

As of June 30, 2019, city coffers had an ending balance of $68,994.

In other business, the Council:

• Unanimously approved voluntarily transferring from the Siouxland Regional Housing Authority to the Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority.

• Unanimously approved closing Third Street south from Reed Street to the alley on Friday, Oct. 4 for a Homecoming picnic lunch provided by Big Sioux Seed LLC, Mike’s Inc. and Postrock Brokerage.