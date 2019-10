Help plan the best All-Class Reunion yet! The 2020 Akron, Akron-Westfield All-Class Reunion Committee is looking for more people to join them in creating a fun-filled weekend for Raider and Westerner alumni!

The committee meets at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14 at the Village North Apartments, 421 Dakota St. in Akron.

For more information, contact Chairman Rodney Anderson at 605-670-8378.