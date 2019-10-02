Sorry Folks, make that 0-5!!

By Hank Krause

The Hinton Blackhawks were the visitors on September 27 and they rudely treated the Westerners to the tune of 40-0.

Akron-Westfield took the opening kickoff and moved out to their own 41. Instead of punting it away on a fourth-and-three, they went for it. The play failed and Hinton took over. Hinton drove to the A-W 11 and had to settle for a field goal. Andrew Hessa, who has a tremendous leg, drove it through from 20 yards to give Hinton a 3-0 lead.

Following an A-W punt to their own 35, Hinton used five plays before Derek Anderson ran in from two yards out to give Hinton a 10-0 lead.

A-W used 14 plays to drive from their own 40 to the Hinton four before Cade Walkingstick’s pass fell incomplete to kill off the drive.

A-W scored on a 33-yard pass play by Cade Walkingstick to Levi Hemmelrick but a yellow flag negated the play.

Following a Hinton interception, Hinton started on their own 14. Hinton drove 86 yards in six plays before Anderson found Keanen Wieseler for a 15-yard touchdown.

Just before halftime, Justin Kirwan hit Kyle Brighton for an eight-yard touchdown to make it 23-0 at half.

With the game well in hand, Hinton added two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Kade Hoefling dashed 46 yards to make it 30-0.

Andrew Hessa added to the Hinton tally by kicking a 47-yard field goal to make it 33-0. Hoefling ended the onslaught by going 72 yards for a meaningless touchdown. With the lead 40-0 in favor of Hinton, it was time for the clock to begin a running clock. That means the clock sprang into action and went continuously for the last quarter.

Hinton out gained A-W 320 yards to 146. A-W again gobbled up a total of 74 yards rushing. A-W added 72 yards passing to total it at 146 yards for the night.

Levi Hemmelrick, Logan Smith, and Jeremy Bosse led A-W on defense but couldn’t stop Hoefling, who ran for 150 yards in 11 carries.

Next week is Homecoming and let’s hope the sun shines on the parade and the game. The Westerners will face Gehlen Catholic in the Friday night Homecoming game.

AW 0- 0- 0-0 = 0

HB 10-13-17-0 =0

Scoring:

H. Hessa 20 yard field goal

H. Anderson 2-yd. run (kick good)

H. Wieseler 15-yd. pass (kick good)

H. Brighton 8-yd. pass (kick good)

H. Hoefling 46-yd. run (kick good)

H. Hessa 47-yd. field goal

H. Hoefling 72-yd. run (kick good)

A-W H

11 First Downs 12

74 Rushes- Rushing 180

9-26-3 Passing 7-15-0

72 Passing yds. 140

146 Total yds. 320

5-22.6 Punting 3-34.0

0-0 Fumbles- lost 1-0

3-20 Penalties 5-70

3 Turnovers 0