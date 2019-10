The Akron-Westfield volleyball team participated in the Alta-Aurelia Tournament Sept. 28 coming home with a 3-2 record.

A-W defeated Graettinger-Terril, 2-0, Remsen St. Mary’s, 2-0, and Storm Lake, 2-0, and lost to Alta-Aurelia, 2-1, and MMCRU 2-1. A-W’s total record is now 13-6-0.

Scores:

Alta-Aurelia 21-15, 19-21, 12-15

Graettinger-Terril 21-11, 21-17

MMCRU 21-18, 24-26, 13-15

Remsen St. Mary’s 21-16, 21-19

Storm Lake 21-9, 21-18