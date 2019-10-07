News from Alcester-Hudson

by Tim Rhead

Elementary Principal, Alcester-Hudson

Superintendent, Alcester-Hudson School District

We are officially into the fall season. By the weather forecast for next week it looks like it will be feeling more like fall. I just hope that October is warmer than it was last year. It seemed like most of October last year was spent in the 30’s and 40’s which is far too cold for this time of the year. I can also see that harvest progress has started. As I drive bus around the district, I see several people have already chopped silage. There was a field of beans outside of Hudson that had the end rows harvested. There was even a field of corn south of town that had been combined. Please remember to be safe out there as harvest season gets ramped up.

It isn’t every October that I can still talk about my Minnesota Twins so I better take advantage of that. When the season started, I would have never guessed they would win 101 games this year. Even after their hot start, I thought the homeruns would slow down and they would fall out of contention. That didn’t happen and here we are in the playoffs. Of course, as it seems to always happen, we make the post season, and the opponent is the darn Yankees. I don’t think we will see any 1-0 games but hopefully the Twins are able to score more runs and come away with a series win.

Last week was book fair week here at the school. As it is every year, grandparent’s day was a big day for everyone associated with the event. I’m not sure how many grandparents were here, but the library and lunchroom were full. It seemed like every time I went down to the lunchroom, Neal was putting up more tables. Grandparents’ day is always fun because you get to see a lot of people and share some stories. Thanks to all the grandparents who came and supported their grandchildren and the library.

The fall sporting seasons are reaching the midway point already and the number of home events are becoming fewer and fewer. The boys will more than likely have only one more home football game which will take place on October 18th. That game will be for the conference championship and my guess is that we will be playing Burke. The cross-country team has no more home events while volleyball has 4 home matches remaining. The biggest of those will be on October 10th against Beresford and will be the DIG PINK night. Both schools will be working together to raise money for Cancer treatment and research. There will be several opportunities to help them raise money at the game. Please plan on attending the game and help the teams raise money for this cause. GO CUBS!!