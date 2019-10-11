Youth Pheasant Hunt

Join the Sioux County Conservation Board and Sioux Prairie Pheasants Forever Chapter on Oct. 19 for the annual Youth Mentor Pheasant Hunt at Rock Valley Gun Club, with hunting in surrounding areas, from 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Pheasant Hunt is for kids, ages 12-15, who have passed the Hunter Safety program. Parents are welcome but are asked to walk along and let the event mentor guide their youth.

The day will start with a review of hunting safety and trap shooting. Each youth is paired with an adult mentor and placed in groups with hunting dogs. Breakfast and lunch are provided.

There is no cost, but space is limited! Open to Iowa residents only.

Please sign up online for the event at siouxcountypark.org