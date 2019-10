A-W Homecoming 2019

The 2019 Akron-Westfield Homecoming Royalty includes (Front Row l-r:) Crown Bearers Ruth Colt and Brody Pick, (Back Row l-r:) McKenna Moats, Hunter Walkingstick, Autumn Bundy, Jack Anderson, First Attendant Melissa Meinen, Queen McKenna Van Eldik, King Daytona Foley, First Attendant Logan Smith, Jaden Harris, Jackson Newton, Raileigh Edwards and Levi Hemmelrick. The purple balloon is for Honorary Homecoming Queen, the late Grace Marie Martinsen, who suddenly passed away in 2018. (See more Homecoming on Pages 6 &- 7)