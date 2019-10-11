A-W musical set for Nov. 15 – 16

The Akron-Westfield Theater Department is excited to announce their fall musical production, The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy.

Show dates are Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16. School matinees (grades attending to be announced) will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 13 and 14.

The Addams Family’s music and lyrics are by Andrew Lippa. The script is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

The musical is based on the former television show, The Addams Family, created by Charles Addams. The musical brings the family members to life. This untypical American family celebrates all things macabre.

Auditions were held the second week of September and the cast is hard at work in rehearsals learning music and choreography. The music is great, and the jokes are humorous!