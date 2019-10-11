Gehlen Catholic Stops A-W

By Hank Krause

The visiting Le Mars Gehlen Catholic Jays put the hurt on Akron-Westfield as they defeated the Westerners, 35-0.

It was the annual Homecoming festivities at A-W but it didn’t go as we wanted it to. The girls were all dressed in their finest and the boys, well, were boys.

The loss dropped A-W to an 0-6 record. Gehlen pounded A-W for 488 total yards while A-W came up with 118. Gehlen had 209 yards compared to A-W’s 43 in the ground attack.

It took Gehlen less than two minutes to get on the board. Ryan Livermore ran a keeper for 13 yards to score.

On their first possession, A-W moved the ball to the Jay’s 34 before giving up the ball. Gehlen took over and used six plays before Livermore hit Ethan Peters for a 52-yard scoring play.

Late in the first quarter, Cade Walkingstick was intercepted, and Gehlen was at it one more time. Gehlen drove to the A-W 10 before Jacob Nemmers ran in from the 10 to make it 19-0.

Both teams played to a stalemate in the third quarter before A-W gave up a safety to make it 21-0.

With the game well in hand, the Jays did something I don’t understand. With a fourth-and-13 at their own 45, the Jays ran a fake punt and Nemmers ran 55 yards to score to make it 28-0.

Late in the game, Gehlen had the ball at their own 23. Livermore passed to Ethan Peters for a 77-yard scoring play. The game was already won but make it look good, bad or ugly!

Defense was led by Jeremy Bosse and Levi Hemmelrick. Tanner Derochie and Jack Anderson also had good nights on stopping the Jays.

Next week A-W travels to Paullina to play South O’Brien. This will not be an easy task.

Perhaps the most exciting event of the whole weekend was Woody and Lisa Harris burning down their old barn with the help of the Akron Fire Department. It was very impressive on how the firefighters prepped and prepared to burn the barn.

A-W 0-0-0- 0 = 0

GC 13-6-0-16 = 35

Scoring:

GC Livermore 13-yard run (kick good.)

GC Peters 52-yard pass (PAT no good.)

GC Nemmers 10-yard run (PAT no good.)

GC Safety

GC Nemmers 55-yard run (PAT no good.)

GC Peters 77-yard pass (PAT good.)

A-W GC

10 First downs 20

30-43 Rushes-rushing 34-209

13-26-1 Passing- Int. 11-31-1

118 Total yards 488

1-0 Fumbles lost 3-1

4-39.5 Punting 1-39.0

6-35 Penalties 4-30

1 Turnovers 2