A-W volleyball falls to Gehlen

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team faced Gehlen Catholic at home Oct. 1 losing three: 25-27, 21-25, 16-25. According to Coach Robyn Van Eldik, the girls played hard but not quite hard enough.

Highlights:

McKenna Van Eldik: 8 kills, 14 out of 14 serves, 7 digs

Kailee Tucker: 7 kills, 5 digs

Natalie Nielsen: 2 kills, 6 block assists, 2 solo blocks

McKenna Henrich: 8 digs

Autumn Bundy: 10 digs

Melissa Meinen: 6 digs

Aubie Hartman: 2 kills, 4 digs

Jaden Harris: 17 assists, 18 out of 19 serves with 1 ace, 3 digs

Taryn Wilken: 1 dig, 3 block assists