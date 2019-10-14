Iva Siemers, Age 102

Iva Siemers was born February 10, 1917 in Union County, South Dakota to George and Inez (Shuck) Fickbohm. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church. Iva died October 11, 2019 at the Hawarden Regional Hospital at the age of 102 years and 8 months.

Memorial services were held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Alcester.

Iva was raised on the family farm. She attended Prospect Hill and Garland Union Country Schools. She married William Siemers August 30, 1939 at Peace Lutheran Church. Together they farmed in Union County until they moved to a farm in Cedar County, Nebraska for 14 years when they moved back to Alcester, S.D. Iva worked at Morningside Manor for 15 years. She taught Sunday School and was active in the Ladies Aid at Peace Lutheran Church. Iva moved into the Alcester Care & Rehab Center in 2015.

Survivors include her four sons, Ronald (Gloria) Siemers of Buffalo, Minn., Dale Siemers of Shohola, Pa., Wayne (Maxine) Siemers of Alcester and William (Maurine) Siemers of Milford, Pa.; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one sister, Opal Keiser of Hawarden, Iowa and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Siemers; two daughters, Janice Siemers and Jeanette Siemers; six brothers, Henry, Ralph, Lloyd, Roy, Merle and Lawrence Fickbohm; and four sisters, Edith Beck, Evelyn Larson, Violet Siemers and Wilma Siemers.