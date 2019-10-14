Plymouth County Museum’s ‘Great Garage Sale’ returns

This year’s three-day “Great Garage and Bake Sale” sponsored by the Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars will open at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Museum’s “Old Central” Gym, and will continue through 8 p.m. Thursday.

Admission is charged for the “Sneak Preview,” with all proceeds going to the Museum.

Both Friday and Saturday will feature free admission. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, and 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 19. Saturday’s offerings will be half-price.

All items should be at the Museum as soon as possible. Anyone wishing to make a delivery to the Museum may call 712-546-7002. Nothing will be accepted after Oct. 13.

In addition to the garage sale in the Gym, the event includes a bake sale in the Gym lobby all three days and a concession stand on Friday. Baked goods may be brought to the Museum on Thursday afternoon, Friday morning, or Saturday morning.

Proceeds from the sale go to help the Museum preserve the history of Plymouth County.

Julie Leaverton once again is chairing this year’s sale in cooperation with other Museum volunteers. Norma Martfeld and Tena Harvey are her assistants.

Anyone wishing to help with the sale should call the Museum immediately: 539-0223. Help in setting up the sale is especially needed on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 13; Monday, Oct. 14; and Tuesday, Oct. 15. Help with clean-up is needed Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19. Youth are welcome to receive community service hours by helping.

The Museum is located at 335 First Avenue Southwest, Le Mars. All five floors are completely handicapped accessible.