Akron Council sets Oct. 22 for Urban Renewal Plan public hearing

By Julie Ann Madden

Editor’s Note: Akron city officials have two plans in the works that may be confusing to residents who received letters recently. One is the Akron Urban RENEWAL Area amendment for First Street and the other is the Urban REVITALIZATION Plan for economic development.

The public is invited to share their comments about the Akron councilors’ proposed Urban Renewal Plan amendment at a public hearing, which is set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22.

People can submit written comments to City Clerk Melea Nielsen prior to the public hearing or come and speak at the hearing.

The proposed Urban Renewal Plan amendment is to identify a new Urban Renewal project, according to the resolution the council unanimously passed at their Sept. 24 meeting.

The project is the First Street Reconstruction Project, which includes street reconstruction plus the construction of sanitary sewer, water system and storm water drainage improvements and the incidental utility, landscaping, site clearance and cleanup work on and along First Street’s public right-of-way.

The First Street Reconstruction Project is on First Street from the south side of Hardy Street to the north side of its intersection with Iowa Highway 12 and includes First Street’s intersections with Hardy Street, Depot Street, Sargent Street and Iowa Highway 12.

City officials will acquire easement and rights-of-way along First Street as necessary.

City officials plan to pay for the First Street Reconstruction Project with either borrowed funds and/or the proceeds of an internal advance of city funds-on-hand and use Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) dollars from the Urban Renewal Area’s property tax revenues — not to exceed $875,000.