Britton Chiropractic begins 16th Annual Food Drive for Mid-Sioux Opportunity

“A tradition that is worth every bit of effort required,” Dr. Britton, of Britton Chiropractic & Rehab Clinic in Akron, notes about the 16th Annual Food Drive he is hosting once again for Mid-Sioux Opportunity. This community service provided by Dr. Britton has been instrumental in the success for Mid-Sioux Opportunity and their efforts in the community.

Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc. is a not-for-profit Community Action Agency established in 1965 to fight poverty at a local level by assisting low-income families in Northwest Iowa to become self-sufficient. According to Laura Benson, Mid-Sioux Outreach Director, “our mission is “Helping People. Changing Lives.”

Mid-Sioux Opportunity administers the following programs: Child Care Resource & Referral, Child and Adult Care Food Program, Head Start, Early Head Start, Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Weatherization, WIC, Maternal/Child Health, hawk-I, I-Smile, and the Family Development & Self-Sufficiency program.

Mid-Sioux also has five outreach offices. Those offices are located in Ida Grove, Cherokee, Le Mars, Sioux Center, and Rock Rapids. Staff in the outreach offices take applications for the different Mid-Sioux programs, administer special projects such as a Back-to-School and the Holiday Families program. Food pantries are located in the Cherokee, Sioux Center and Akron locations.

“We are once again offering our services to the community to help a valuable resource in Mid-Sioux Opportunity. Our office has two great ways people can be involved:

1) New Chiropractic Patients to the office, whether to treat pain or simply to get ‘checked out’, will receive their initial examination for only $40.

2) New members to Express Fitness & Health Club will receive their initial enrollment and 1st month dues for only $40.” explains Dr. Britton. “We will give 100 percent of all the proceeds to Mid-Sioux Opportunity. We are doing this through December 2019.”

“I would like to thank Dr. Britton and his entire staff for the generous yearly donations. I’m not sure people realize the amount of families that come in and receive the food and benefits from what Dr. Britton does. These donations will be used for Akron families. We don’t offer the items as a handout, but we use them as a hand up to get them through a rough patch in their lives,” notes Deb McPherson of Mid-Sioux Opportunity.

Mid-Sioux Opportunity has many avenues to help those in need. The Akron food pantry is open on an as-needed basis. Mid-Sioux Opportunity is always in need of donations for the needy. If you would like to donate to Mid-Sioux Opportunity, or are in need of assistance, call Deb McPherson at 712-548-6592 or you can call the Le Mars outreach office at 712-546-6603.

“We want to help in as many ways as possible. Improving health is our purpose. By helping Mid-Sioux we are helping people get the nutrition they need to be healthy along with things like heat for their homes. Naturally, chiropractic helps to improve health and well-being. Chiropractic works by allowing the joints, muscles, and nerves to function appropriately,” explains Dr. Britton.

To schedule an appointment, or for more information, simply call Dr. Britton or one of his staff at Britton Chiropractic & Rehab Clinic at 712-568-2304 or stop at 351 Highway 12 – Akron, IA 51001. If you choose not to take advantage of the specials, feel free to donate anyway, your funds will be directed straight to Mid-Sioux Opportunity.