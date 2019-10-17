A-W upended by HMS

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerners traveled to Hartley on Friday, Oct. 11 to play Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.

The HMS Hawks stopped the Westerners to the tune of 38-0.

A-W actually played a decent first half as they only trailed the Hawks 12-0 at half. A-W stayed with the Hawks until midway through the third quarter before things turned to the Hawks’ favor.

Defensively, A-W was led by Logan Smith, Levi Hemmelrick, and Cole Moffatt but couldn’t contain HMS.

A-W turned the ball over seven times in the game. A-W lost the ball on one fumble and six pass interceptions.

HMS had 468 yards of offense compared to A-W’s 86. A-W got only 17 yards rushing compared to 340 yards for HMS.

HMS scored six touchdowns and they were all from a good distance. HMS scored on plays both on the ground and through the air. The Hawks had scoring plays of 56, 46, 21, 49, 26, and 44 yards.

A-W mounted a couple of drives to get deep into Hawk territory but they would have a pass interception or they would run out of downs to score.

The name of the game is to control the ball, take care of the ball and try not to give it away. Some days that just doesn’t work. A-W’s record now slips to 0-7 with two games to play.

Friday, the team travels to South O’Brien to face the Wolverines.

A-W 0-0-0-0-=0

HMS 0-12-12-14=38

Scoring:

HMS Schiphoff 56-yard pass (PAT no good)

HMS Schiphoff 46-yard pass (PAT no good)

HMS Dodd 21-yard run (PAT no good)

HMS Adams 49-yard run (PAT no good)

HMS Adams 26-yard pass (PAT no good)

HMS Ebel 44-yard run (2 points good)

AW HMS

8 First downs 17

34-17 Rushes- rushing 51-340

7-32-6 Passing- Int. 3-10-0

69 Passing- yards 128

86 Total Offense 468

2-15 Penalties 11-70

1-1 Fumbles- lost 3-3

3-30.3 Punting 1-1.0

7 Turnovers 3