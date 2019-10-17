A-W volleyball takes three from Trinity

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team traveled to Trinity Christian to face the Tigers on their home court Oct. 10. A-W dominated on the court winning 3-0. Game scores: 25-13, 25-15, 25-10.

According to A-W Coach Robyn Van Eldik, the girls really pulled it together and had excellent passing which caused the hitters to really be set up for some nice kills.

Highlights:

Kailee Tucker – 6 kills, 14 out of 14 serves with 1 ace, 4 digs

McKenna Van Eldik – 17 kills, 7 out of 7 serves with 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 block assist and 1 block solo

Aubie Hartman – 2 kills 2 assists, 2 digs

Natalie Nielsen – 11 kills

McKenna Moats — 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 block assist

Jaden Harris – 1 kill, 26 assists, 11 out 11 serves with 1 ace, 1 dig

Molly Vondrak — 5 assists, 2 out of 2 serves with 1 ace, 1 dig

McKennna Henrich — 15 out of 16 serves and 4 digs

Melissa Meinen — 17 out of 18 serves, 4 digs

Autumn Bundy – 6 out of 6 serves with 1 ace, 5 digs

Kayla Johnson — 1 dig

Chloee Colt — 1 assist, 2 digs