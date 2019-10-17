4-H Fall Frenzy Festival set for Oct. 20

Costume & Pumpkin Decorating Contests, a haunted house, games, carnival food, custom T-shirts, a raffle and Dutch Oven cooking presentation.

All of that is part of an autumn afternoon fundraiser to be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Plymouth County Fairgrounds. The fundraiser is called the 4-H Fall Frenzy Festival.

It is hosted by the Plymouth County 4-H Foundation and the Plymouth County 4-H County Council. All funds support local 4-H’ers.

Admission is $5 per person with children, age 4 and younger, free.

For more information, call the Plymouth County Extension Office at 712-546-7835.