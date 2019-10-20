Mary Lias, 87

Mary Lias of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron with Pastor Suzi Larson officiating. Visitation with the family present will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday at the church. Military Honors will be provided by the Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Post 186. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Mary Grace Bakker was born on May 31, 1932, to Walter and Lena (Smit) Bakker in Canton, South Dakota. She attended rural county schools in South Dakota and Iowa and graduated from Hudson High School in Hudson, South Dakota in 1950. After graduation, Mary enlisted in the United States Army. She worked as a clerk and was stationed in New Jersey, Indiana, and Missouri. While she was in the service, she met and married Jack McGinnis. After they were both honorably discharged, their family lived in Pennsylvania and South Dakota to be near their families.

Mary and Jack had five children and Mary primarily stayed home raising the children. They later divorced and Mary and the children moved to Hudson, South Dakota. Mary worked at Otis (now Coilcraft) in Hawarden and Custom Coils in Alcester, South Dakota. Mary was later united in marriage to David 'Bud' Lias and they lived in Hudson for a short time before moving to Akron. Mary then began cleaning homes and did in-home senior care.

Mary loved music and she had a talent for writing lyrics. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, and doing embroidery. She was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts when her children were young and she was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Mary is survived by her husband, Bud; children: Jack (Lois) McGinnis of Berthoud, CO, Lois (Jerry) Rhodes-Mahoney of Lincoln, NE, Ed McGinnis of Akron, Mark (Laura) McGinnis of Columbus, NE, and Kevin (Nancy) McGinnis of Akron; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Kimberly (Greg) Leill and their child, Taylor; Jenna (Brandon) Sais and their child, Savannah; Corey (Angie) Rhodes and their children: Leksi and Zoe; Cameron (Miranda) Rhodes and their children: Spencer and Rachel; Maris (Robert) Engels; Chelsea McGinnis; Bobbi Jo McGinnis; Mark Jr. (Beth) McGinnis and their children: Jack, Sophie, and Mike; Rory (Alicia) McGinnis and their child, Falyn; Tanya Jackson and her children: Traevon and Tyree; and Bobby Carson; siblings: Gertrude Ludwig of Akron, Betty Bockelman of Hawarden, and Walter 'Butch' (Judy) Bakker of Fairview, SD; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Jim Rhodes; grandson-in-law, James Jackson; siblings: Guy (Gladys) Bakker, Berta (Bill) Faulkner, and Janet (Richard) Sogn; and siblings-in-law: Lowell Ludwig and Ray Bockelman.