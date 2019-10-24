A-W reveals fourth-bond-attempt survey results

By Julie Ann Madden

Akron-Westfield Facilities Committee presented their survey results to the school board at their Oct. 16 meeting.

Board Member/Facilities Committee Member Cory Tucker told fellow board members their goal was to receive 500 surveys, and they’d received 494.

Of those who took this survey, 33 percent didn’t vote in the district’s third bond attempt in 2018. Why they didn’t vote was answered:

• 54 said “It didn’t pertain to me.” This could be they lived in South Dakota and can’t vote or possibly they live in the district but don’t own property, said Tucker;

• 49 “Was unable to make it (to the polls);”

• 47 “Didn’t know about it;” and

• 15 “Forgot.”

Proposed Upgrade

& Costs

More than 300 of the 494 who did the survey stated they believed A-W facilities need to be updated at this time.

About 275 of the respondents felt paying an additional $12 per month on property taxes, based on a home assessed at $100,000 was fair.

Giving their opinion of the facilities’ condition, 5.3 percent responded “Excellent,” 38.7 percent stated “Pretty Good,” 41.7 percent said “Fair;” and 11.1 percent said “Poor.” Another 3.2 percent stated “Not Familiar Enough (with the facilities).”

How Important Is It?

School Security: More than 400 stated “Very Important,” with approximately 75 more saying “Somewhat Important” and just a few responded, “Not Important.”

Updated Science Labs (relocated Bunsen Burner gas lines, more room for group collaboration, improved ventilation): 300 stated “Very Important,” 150 marked “Somewhat Important,” and about 25 said “Not Important.”

Industrial Technologies & Trades Program (Improved ventilation, updated electric supply, welding bays, updated plumbing, etc.): More than 300 said “Very Important and approximately 150 stated “Somewhat Important.” There were also about 25 who stated, “Not Important.”

Updated HVAC (new/updated boilers, new system controls): About 325 stated “Very Important,” approximately 125 said “Somewhat Important;” and about 25 stated, “Not Important.”

The rest in this section had 300 or less responding “Very Important.”

Air Conditioning In Gymnasiums: About 275 stated “Very Important,” approximately 175 said “Somewhat Important,” and about 75 responded, “Not Important.”

Locker Room Update (Ventilation, ADA Compliance, Fixtures & Lighting): About 290 said “Very Important,” about 140 stated “Somewhat Important,” and about 75 responded “Not Important.”

Update/Expand Art Room: About 190 stated “Very Important,” just over 200 said “Somewhat Important” and about 90 responded “Not Important.”

Fitness Update (Weight Room Expansion & Cardio Equipment): Just over 200 stated “Very Important,” 150 said “Somewhat Important” and about 140 responded “Not Important.”

Indoor Track & New Gym Resurfacing (1990s Addition): About 175 stated “Very Important,” about 175 stated “Somewhat Important,” and about 120 responded “Not Important.”

Summary

“I think it’s great data,” said Tucker. “It got us some points to have conservation about., (review summer projects completed and budget), then bring a new (long-term facilities) proposal to the board.”

When asked if still considering March 2020 as next bond election, Board President/Facilities Committee Member Nick Schoenfelder responded that they haven’t made any decisions yet.