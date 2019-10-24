Hawarden’s Legion Post 254 celebrates 100 years

It was a celebration of 100 years for American Legion Two Oakes Post No. 254 of Hawarden Oct. 19. Members, family, and friends gathered at the Hawarden Community Center for a meal, program, and entertainment.

Commander Dallas Huebner was Master of Ceremonies, and the program included opening words from Hawarden Mayor Ric Porter, member Roger Johnson presenting the Missing in Action table and the Post’s history, and keynote speaker Iowa Department Commander James Kessler giving a moving message. Several dignitaries were present as well including State Senator Randy Feenstra.

On Oct. 17, 1919, the charter was granted to organize the Legion Post in Hawarden. American Legion Two Oakes Post was named after two brothers Glenn and Harry Oakes who were both killed in France during World War I. They were the sons of Henry Oakes of Hawarden.

Since its beginning there has been 53 Post Commanders including current Commander Dallas Huebner. Ten years ago, the Sons of the American Legion, which was founded in 1932, was started in Hawarden to honor the service and sacrifice of Legionnaires.

Over the years the Post has accomplished many projects and continues many of its programs. One of the Post’s greatest accomplishments, according to many members, was the Veterans Memorial in the city park which was dedicated Aug. 31, 2003.

Keynote speaker Department Commander James Kessler, a 50-year Legion member, gave a moving message based on how Veterans preserve your opportunity of choice such as what job you want, who to vote for, where to live, etc. His motto is “onward and upward” referring to the last 100 years and moving forward to the next 100 years.

The program ended with dancing and entertainment by Kathy Knight, Steven Hillrichs, and Rick Singer.