A-W volleyball takes 3 from WS

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team played excellently at home against West Sioux Oct. 15 in their last home match of the season. The team won 3-0 with set scores of 25-8, 25-16, 25-21.

It was also Senior Night with the seniors and their parents being introduced before the match. Seniors and parents: Autumn Bundy, daughter of Doug and Julie Bundy; Jaden Harris, daughter of Curt Harris and Cindy Harris; Kailee Tucker, daughter of Cory and Theresa Tucker; Kayla Johnson, daughter of Scott and Nicole Johnson; McKenna Moats, daughter of Scott Moats and Jody Moats; McKenna Van Eldik, daughter of Dan and Robyn Van Eldik; Melissa Meinen, daughter of Dana and Crista Meinen.

Highlights:

Kailee Tucker: 10 kills, 15 serves with one ace, 7 digs

McKenna Van Eldik: 7 kills, 13 serves with 2 aces

Aubie Hartman: 1 kill, 3 assists, 1 dig, 4 blocks

Natalie Nielsen: 9 kills, 6 block assists

Jaden Harris: 24 assists, 1 kill, 10 serves in , 2 digs

McKenna Henrich: 7 digs, 6 serves in

Melissa Meinen: 13 serves in with 1 ace, 2 digs

Autumn Bundy: 8 digs, 11 serves in

Kayla Johnson: 2 digs

A-W (15-7) began Regional action in Class 1A Region 1 at home Oct. 22 when they faced Woodbury Central (9-20). Winner will face the winner of Siouxland Christian (17-11) and Westwood (6-18) game on Oct. 28 at Siouxland Christian. Semifinals are Oct. 31 at Siouxland Christian and finals are at Le Mars Community High School Nov. 5. All games at 7 p.m.

The rest of the 10 teams in Class 1A Region 1 are Kingsley-Pierson, Remsen St. Mary’s, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Trinity Christian, George-Little Rock, and Harris-Lake Park.