A-W Westerners fall hard

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerners traveled to Paullina on Oct. 18 to play the South O’Brien Wolverines. The Wolverines bite hard and hold on — and did a job on A-W with the final score being 35-0.

A-W ran into a one-man wrecking ball with Tristan Wilson, who scored five touchdowns and ran for an amazing 327 yards. A hundred yards is great, 200 is unbelievable, but 300-plus is on another planet.

SOS put together an offense of 404 yards compared to A-W’s 91. SOS had 393 on the ground while A-W had 49.

It took SOS less than two minutes before Wilson scored on a five-yard run to give SOS an early lead.

A-W played a pretty good first half before Wilson dashed for 37 yards to make it 13-0.

Late in the second quarter, A-W put together a pretty good drive to move the ball to the SOS three before an A-W aerial was picked off, and SOS took over at their own three-yard line. Wilson took the ball and broke out of the middle and dashed 97 yards to make it 21-0.

A-W took the second half kick-off and ran three plays before Dallas Smith punted the ball away. Wilson, up to his old tricks, bolted for 39 yards to make it 27, SOS.

Late in the third quarter, A-W failed to get anything going. D. Smith punted to the SOS 30. SOS used 10 plays before Wilson scored his final touchdown of the night to make it 35-0.

The running clock came into use in the fourth quarter but A-W still couldn’t move the ball. A-W was again hampered by three pass interceptions and a lost fumble, which led to big problems.

Defensively, A-W was led by Dallas Smith, Logan Smith, and Cole Moffatt.

This sets up a Titanic struggle next Friday night as the MMC-RU Royals come to visit. Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn – Remsen Union are also winless. Therefore, we have two, 0-8 teams who are going to have at it, right here in “Happy Valley.”

A-W 0- 0- 0-0- = 0

SOS 7-14-14-0= 35

Scoring:

SOS Wilson 5-yard run (PAT good)

SOS Wilson 37-yard run (PAT no good)

SOS Wilson 97-yard run (PAT good)

SOS Wilson 39-yard run (PAT no good)

SOS Wilson 17-yard run (PAT good)

A-W SOS

6 First Downs 13

35-49 Rushes- Rushing 39-393

4-10-3 Passing- Int. 1-1-0

42 Passing yards 11

91 Total yards 404

2-20 Penalties 7-50

7-35.4 Punting 3-38.0

4 Turnovers 1